JMP Securities Trims Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Target Price to $56.00

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by JMP Securities from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Golden Entertainment currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $51.60.
Golden Entertainment Trading Down 1.2 %
NASDAQ GDEN opened at $44.23 on Monday. Golden Entertainment has a 1-year low of $32.53 and a 1-year high of $46.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.22.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golden Entertainment
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 161.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Golden Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 88.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 82.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Golden Entertainment Company Profile
Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Maryland Casino Resort, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming.
Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.