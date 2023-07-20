JMP Securities Trims Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Target Price to $56.00

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by JMP Securities from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Golden Entertainment currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $51.60.

Golden Entertainment Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ GDEN opened at $44.23 on Monday. Golden Entertainment has a 1-year low of $32.53 and a 1-year high of $46.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment ( NASDAQ:GDEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.10). Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $278.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.41 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Golden Entertainment will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 161.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Golden Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 88.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 82.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Maryland Casino Resort, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming.

