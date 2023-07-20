JNBA Financial Advisors Buys 15,896 Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,896 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. JNBA Financial Advisors owned 0.28% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $13,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,766,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,918 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,225,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,344,000 after buying an additional 27,323 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,128,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,611,000 after buying an additional 131,362 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,076.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 960,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,920,000 after acquiring an additional 878,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 900,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,718,000 after acquiring an additional 75,467 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

VIGI opened at $76.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.51. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $59.94 and a 1 year high of $77.06.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.651 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This is an increase from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.



The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

