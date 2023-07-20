JNBA Financial Advisors Grows Position in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Free Report) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.06% of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $11,550,105,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $47,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1,814.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $90,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUSC opened at $22.83 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.03 and a 1-year high of $24.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.0724 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%.

The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.

