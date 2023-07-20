JNBA Financial Advisors Has $1.04 Million Stake in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC)

JNBA Financial Advisors decreased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 764 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 45,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 27,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JHSC opened at $34.80 on Thursday. John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $27.83 and a 12-month high of $34.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.54 and its 200 day moving average is $32.25. The stock has a market cap of $374.10 million, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.1405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.

The John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (JHSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Small Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by relative price and profitability. Securities are weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers.

