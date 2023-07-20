JNBA Financial Advisors Lowers Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

JNBA Financial Advisors lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 692 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 184,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,339,000 after buying an additional 29,518 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 54,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 245,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,714,000 after purchasing an additional 9,526 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 113,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,643,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 702,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,652,000 after purchasing an additional 81,527 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVW opened at $72.13 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $55.30 and a 12 month high of $72.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.26. The firm has a market cap of $34.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

