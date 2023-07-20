JNBA Financial Advisors Purchases 4,973 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 163,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,973 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF makes up 1.5% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. JNBA Financial Advisors owned 0.66% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $11,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 34,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 53.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of MDYG opened at $74.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 52 week low of $59.36 and a 52 week high of $74.68.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

