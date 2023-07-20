JNBA Financial Advisors Sells 3,939 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM)

JNBA Financial Advisors lowered its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,939 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors owned about 0.20% of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 1,044.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,222 shares during the last quarter. Truadvice LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $303,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 173.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 14,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 479.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 23,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 19,195 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JHEM opened at $25.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.43. John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $20.97 and a 12 month high of $25.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $729.93 million, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a $0.3383 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.

The John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (JHEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factor weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks from emerging markets. JHEM was launched on Sep 27, 2018 and is managed by John Hancock.

