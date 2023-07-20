JNBA Financial Advisors Sells 835 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

JNBA Financial Advisors lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 83,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $5,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJK opened at $77.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.88 and its 200-day moving average is $71.82. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $62.01 and a 12-month high of $78.25.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

