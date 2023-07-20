JNBA Financial Advisors Trims Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

JNBA Financial Advisors decreased its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,548 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 589 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,121,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter worth $99,081,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 1,155.7% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,054,536 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $84,584,000 after acquiring an additional 970,559 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 87.2% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,198,808 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $94,888,000 after acquiring an additional 558,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,476,302 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $599,675,000 after acquiring an additional 530,795 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BBY shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 26th. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Best Buy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.44.

Best Buy Trading Up 0.8 %

Best Buy stock opened at $84.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.10 and its 200-day moving average is $78.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.98. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $93.32. The company has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.53.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.27%.

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In related news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 578 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $41,511.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,992.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 578 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $41,511.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,992.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 17,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $1,248,375.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,512,877.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 308,034 shares of company stock worth $25,217,133 in the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

