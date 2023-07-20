John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Short Interest Down 28.0% in June

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 130,100 shares, a decrease of 28.0% from the June 15th total of 180,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of John B. Sanfilippo & Son

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 11.5% in the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 5.1% in the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 8,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 712.5% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Stock Up 3.8 %

JBSS traded up $4.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.19. 116,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,652. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.67. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a fifty-two week low of $69.58 and a fifty-two week high of $127.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 0.30.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Increases Dividend

John B. Sanfilippo & Son ( NASDAQ:JBSS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The firm had revenue of $238.54 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This is an increase from John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s previous None dividend of $1.00. John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

