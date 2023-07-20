John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) to Issue $2.00 Annual Dividend

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, July 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 2.00 per share on Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son has increased its dividend by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a dividend payout ratio of 14.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of JBSS opened at $112.19 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 0.30. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a 12-month low of $69.58 and a 12-month high of $127.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son ( NASDAQ:JBSS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $238.54 million during the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 6.41%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 5.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the second quarter worth $234,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

