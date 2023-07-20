John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) Sets New 1-Year High at $56.07

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $56.07 and last traded at $56.07, with a volume of 3650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.79.
John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $778.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.01.
John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.3519 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.
Institutional Trading of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF
John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Company Profile
The John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of largest 800 US firms, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHML was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF
- ASML Will Test New Highs, Earnings Leave No Doubt
- Hershey’s Stock Dip Presents a Sweet Opportunity
- McDonald’s Franchisee Surges 50% in 3 Months
- Baker Hughes: Pricey, but Could Benefit from Rising Oil Demand
- Four Reasons Why Apple Could Soar To New Highs In Q3
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.