John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) Sets New 1-Year High at $56.07

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $56.07 and last traded at $56.07, with a volume of 3650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.79.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $778.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.01.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.3519 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,659,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,082,000 after purchasing an additional 30,543 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 727,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,827,000 after purchasing an additional 9,340 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 390,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,217,000 after purchasing an additional 21,975 shares during the period. Hill Island Financial LLC boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 350,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,086,000 after purchasing an additional 16,827 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 265,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,771,000 after purchasing an additional 11,438 shares during the period.

The John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of largest 800 US firms, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHML was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

