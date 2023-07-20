JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $505.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $495.00 to $505.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $358.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Netflix from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $230.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their target price on Netflix from $535.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $412.51.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX traded down $41.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $435.99. 9,561,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,335,697. Netflix has a 52 week low of $211.50 and a 52 week high of $485.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $410.57 and a 200-day moving average of $358.78. The stock has a market cap of $193.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.88, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Activity

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. Netflix’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total value of $2,389,099.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86 shares in the company, valued at $28,748.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total transaction of $2,389,099.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,748.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,579 shares of company stock valued at $34,023,766. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 376.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 9,040 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,143 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank grew its position in shares of Netflix by 170.7% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 268 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 110.7% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 143.0% during the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Netflix by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 2,100 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

