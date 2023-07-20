JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Acquired by Dover Advisors LLC

Dover Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Dover Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,184,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567,129 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,430,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,750,000 after acquiring an additional 161,233 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,174,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,828,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884,910 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $460,136,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,144,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,196 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JEPI traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.63. 1,022,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,719,597. The company has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.50. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.92 and a twelve month high of $57.89.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

