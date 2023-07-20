JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Acquired by Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC

Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 96.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,481 shares during the period. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JEPI. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JEPI traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.55. 650,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,716,780. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.67 and its 200-day moving average is $54.50. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.92 and a 12-month high of $57.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

