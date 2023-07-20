JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Short Interest Up 24.4% in June

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 122,300 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the June 15th total of 98,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,582,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ JEPQ opened at $49.19 on Thursday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $39.61 and a 12 month high of $49.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.88.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.3668 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.95%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.
Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF
About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF
The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF
- ASML Will Test New Highs, Earnings Leave No Doubt
- Hershey’s Stock Dip Presents a Sweet Opportunity
- McDonald’s Franchisee Surges 50% in 3 Months
- Baker Hughes: Pricey, but Could Benefit from Rising Oil Demand
- Four Reasons Why Apple Could Soar To New Highs In Q3
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.