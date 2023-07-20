JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Short Interest Up 24.4% in June

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 122,300 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the June 15th total of 98,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,582,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ JEPQ opened at $49.19 on Thursday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $39.61 and a 12 month high of $49.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.88.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.3668 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.95%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,348,890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $456,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 25.7% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 10,629 shares during the period. Derbend Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Derbend Asset Management now owns 215,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,724,000 after acquiring an additional 14,339 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 20,645 shares during the period.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

