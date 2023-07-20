JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Acquired by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 265.0% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,042.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.20. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.93 and a 52 week high of $50.40.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

