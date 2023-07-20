JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL) Sees Large Volume Increase

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 2,730,777 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,081% from the previous session’s volume of 231,247 shares.The stock last traded at $36.62 and had previously closed at $36.38.

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.41. The company has a market capitalization of $629.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 22.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000.

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Value Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities that are selected and weighted by four relative valuation factors: book yield, earnings yield, dividend yield and cash flow yield.

