JUNO (JUNO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $118,059.14

JUNO (JUNO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. JUNO has a market cap of $21.93 million and approximately $118,059.14 worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JUNO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000935 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, JUNO has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar.

About JUNO

JUNO’s genesis date was September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 70,424,332 coins and its circulating supply is 78,689,785 coins. JUNO’s official message board is medium.com/@junonetwork. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork. JUNO’s official website is www.junonetwork.io.

Buying and Selling JUNO

According to CryptoCompare, “Juno originates & evolves from a community driven initiative, prompted by dozens of developers, validators & delegators in the Cosmos ecosystem. The shared vision is to preserve the neutrality, performance & reliability of the Cosmos Hub and offload smart contract deployment to a dedicated sister Hub.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUNO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

