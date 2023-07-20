Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL) Short Interest Update

Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 226,200 shares, a drop of 25.2% from the June 15th total of 302,600 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 46,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Trading Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ:KAVL traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.70. The company had a trading volume of 37,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,569. Kaival Brands Innovations Group has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.71.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group (NASDAQ:KAVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.02 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kaival Brands Innovations Group by 2,362.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 763,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 732,188 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kaival Brands Innovations Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $186,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kaival Brands Innovations Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kaival Brands Innovations Group during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kaival Brands Innovations Group during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc distributes electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS Products) and related components in the United States. The company offers Bidi Stick, a disposable and tamper-resistant ENDS product in various flavor options; and Bidi Pouch, a tobacco-free nicotine formulation, which contains natural fibers and a chew-base filler in six different flavors.

