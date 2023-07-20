Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL) Short Interest Update

Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 226,200 shares, a drop of 25.2% from the June 15th total of 302,600 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 46,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.
Kaival Brands Innovations Group Trading Down 3.3 %
NASDAQ:KAVL traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.70. The company had a trading volume of 37,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,569. Kaival Brands Innovations Group has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.71.
Kaival Brands Innovations Group (NASDAQ:KAVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.02 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kaival Brands Innovations Group
Kaival Brands Innovations Group Company Profile
Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc distributes electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS Products) and related components in the United States. The company offers Bidi Stick, a disposable and tamper-resistant ENDS product in various flavor options; and Bidi Pouch, a tobacco-free nicotine formulation, which contains natural fibers and a chew-base filler in six different flavors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kaival Brands Innovations Group
- American Airlines Beats Earnings, Thinking Of Buying?
- Is This The Top For D.R. Horton Stock?
- 3 Undervalued Large-Cap Stocks That Won’t Be for Long
- Johnson & Johnson’s Inflection Point: What it Means for Investors
- Should You Buy the Dip as Tides Change at Taiwan Semiconductor?
Receive News & Ratings for Kaival Brands Innovations Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaival Brands Innovations Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.