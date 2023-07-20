Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 190,800 shares, a growth of 34.0% from the June 15th total of 142,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 10.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Get Kala Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kala Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,224,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 108,674 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 1,044.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 572,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 522,189 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 22.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 436,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 81,200 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 173.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 243,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 154,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 140,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 14,280 shares in the last quarter. 13.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KALA traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $14.47. 66,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 6.95 and a quick ratio of 6.95. The firm has a market cap of $34.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of -1.54. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.54 and a 52 week high of $56.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.44.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($6.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.10) by ($1.89). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -18.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include KPI-012, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defects; EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.