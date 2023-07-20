Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Short Interest Up 34.0% in June

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 190,800 shares, an increase of 34.0% from the June 15th total of 142,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 10.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 107.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 261,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 135,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,224,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 108,674 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 552.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 119,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 101,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 13.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ KALA traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.47. 66,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,664. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.31 and a 200 day moving average of $16.44. The company has a quick ratio of 6.95, a current ratio of 6.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.54 and a 1 year high of $56.72. The stock has a market cap of $34.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of -1.54.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($6.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($5.10) by ($1.89). On average, research analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -18.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include KPI-012, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defects; EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

