Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 487,000 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the June 15th total of 600,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 113,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kaman by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,989,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,923,000 after purchasing an additional 375,067 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kaman by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,061,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,513,000 after purchasing an additional 32,517 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Kaman by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,555,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,984,000 after buying an additional 278,738 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Kaman by 18.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,724,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,173,000 after buying an additional 265,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Kaman by 4.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,450,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,158,000 after buying an additional 60,243 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kaman in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

KAMN traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.57. The company had a trading volume of 84,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Kaman has a 12 month low of $18.88 and a 12 month high of $35.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.27. The company has a market cap of $692.38 million, a P/E ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 1.01.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. Kaman had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a positive return on equity of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $194.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.85 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Kaman will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. Kaman’s payout ratio is currently -44.44%.

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision; miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts, as well as wheels, brakes, and related hydraulic components for helicopters and fixed-wing, and UAV aircraft.

