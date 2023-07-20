Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.27.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Kanzhun in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Kanzhun in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised shares of Kanzhun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Kanzhun in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.10 price objective for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BZ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kanzhun during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Kanzhun during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 132.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,573 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 423.1% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. 54.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BZ stock remained flat at $15.98 during trading on Thursday. 266,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,784,752. Kanzhun has a 52-week low of $9.74 and a 52-week high of $26.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 266.83 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.94.

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Kanzhun had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $186.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.86 million. On average, research analysts expect that Kanzhun will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kanzhun Limited engages in the provision of online recruitment solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment solutions through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations.

