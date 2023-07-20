Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ) Short Interest Update

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,630,000 shares, an increase of 16.5% from the June 15th total of 17,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.9 days. Currently, 6.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kanzhun

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Capital LLC increased its holdings in Kanzhun by 183.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 126,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 82,092 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 38.8% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Kanzhun during the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Kanzhun by 14.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,097,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Kanzhun during the first quarter valued at approximately $470,000. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kanzhun alerts:

Kanzhun Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of BZ traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,046,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,791,140. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 266.83 and a beta of 0.32. Kanzhun has a fifty-two week low of $9.74 and a fifty-two week high of $26.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kanzhun ( NASDAQ:BZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Kanzhun had a return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $186.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.86 million. Equities analysts expect that Kanzhun will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BZ shares. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Kanzhun in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Kanzhun in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie started coverage on Kanzhun in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.10 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded Kanzhun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.27.

About Kanzhun

(Get Free Report)

Kanzhun Limited engages in the provision of online recruitment solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment solutions through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kanzhun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kanzhun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.