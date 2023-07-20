Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Short Interest Update

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,550,000 shares, a decrease of 24.0% from the June 15th total of 16,520,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.
Karyopharm Therapeutics Trading Up 0.6 %
Karyopharm Therapeutics stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.61. 2,801,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,971,151. The stock has a market cap of $183.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of -0.02. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.44 and a 1-year high of $6.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.95.
Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $38.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.87 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 134.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 175.2% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 9,550 shares during the period. 76.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1).
