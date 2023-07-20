Kellogg W K Foundation Trust Sells 600,000 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Kellogg W K Foundation Trust lessened its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,331,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600,000 shares during the quarter. Kellogg accounts for about 99.6% of Kellogg W K Foundation Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Kellogg W K Foundation Trust owned approximately 0.16% of Kellogg worth $3,705,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 95.3% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 424,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,405,000 after purchasing an additional 207,392 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 16.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 46.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 6.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Kellogg Stock Performance

NYSE K traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $67.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,239,844. The stock has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.64. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $63.74 and a 52 week high of $77.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Kellogg Announces Dividend

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 32.09% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on K shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kellogg from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $73.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kellogg from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $7,061,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,031,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,885,798,081.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $247,327.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,103.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $7,061,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,031,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,885,798,081.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 503,483 shares of company stock valued at $34,002,328 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Kellogg

(Free Report)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.