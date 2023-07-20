Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Shares Down 8.6%

Shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) dropped 8.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.41 and last traded at $17.41. Approximately 48,622 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 175,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KELYA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Kelly Services from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

Kelly Services Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.98 and a 200 day moving average of $17.22. The company has a market capitalization of $645.83 million, a PE ratio of -177.48, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.12.

Kelly Services Announces Dividend

Kelly Services ( NASDAQ:KELYA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.12. Kelly Services had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -299.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kelly Services news, SVP Timothy L. Dupree sold 4,000 shares of Kelly Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $76,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,874.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kelly Services

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KELYA. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Kelly Services by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Kelly Services by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Kelly Services by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Kelly Services by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Kelly Services by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 35,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

Kelly Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and placement services in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.