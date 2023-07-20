Kelso Group Holdings Plc (LON:KLSO) Insider Purchases £15,000 in Stock

Kelso Group Holdings Plc (LON:KLSO – Get Free Report) insider Jamie Brooke purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £15,000 ($19,612.97).

Kelso Group Price Performance

Kelso Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kelso Group Holdings Plc engages in the investment business in the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as Insight Business Support plc and changed its name to Kelso Group Holdings Plc in November 2022. Kelso Group Holdings Plc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Towcester, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kelso Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelso Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.