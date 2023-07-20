Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000,000 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the June 15th total of 919,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 373,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Kemper

In other news, EVP Matthew A. Hunton sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $159,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,590.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Matthew A. Hunton sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $159,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,590.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan D. Whiting sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.21, for a total transaction of $69,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,637.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kemper

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Kemper by 4.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,789,000 after buying an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kemper by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kemper by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Kemper by 14.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Kemper by 33.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 9,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Trading Up 4.1 %

KMPR traded up $1.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.83. 193,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,726. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Kemper has a one year low of $40.65 and a one year high of $68.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 0.91.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Kemper had a negative net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 6.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.94) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kemper will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kemper Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -27.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Kemper from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Kemper from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kemper in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Kemper from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

