Kenmare Resources (OTCMKTS:KMRPF) Cut to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Kenmare Resources (OTCMKTS:KMRPF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Kenmare Resources Stock Performance

Shares of KMRPF opened at $5.71 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.51. Kenmare Resources has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $5.87.

Kenmare Resources Company Profile

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells mineral sand products in China, the rest of Asia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northeast coast of Mozambique. The company's products include ilmenite, rutile, and zircon; and concentrates, including secondary zircon and mineral sand concentrates.

