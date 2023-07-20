Kenmare Resources (OTCMKTS:KMRPF) Cut to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Kenmare Resources (OTCMKTS:KMRPF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Kenmare Resources Stock Performance
Shares of KMRPF opened at $5.71 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.51. Kenmare Resources has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $5.87.
Kenmare Resources Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Kenmare Resources
- J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Could Hit New Highs By Year End
- Profits Decline At Goldman Sachs, Time To Pick Up Cheap Shares?
- The Squeeze Is On For Carvana Stock Prices
- Acumen Soars on Alzheimer’s Study…Street Sees It Doubling
- Live Nation Shares Rock Out Ahead of Q2 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Kenmare Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenmare Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.