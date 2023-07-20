Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.26-$1.31 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.73 billion-$15.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.74 billion.

Kenvue Stock Performance

NYSE KVUE opened at $23.24 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Kenvue has a 52 week low of $22.49 and a 52 week high of $27.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KVUE has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. They set a hold rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a hold rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kenvue presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Kenvue Company Profile

In other Kenvue news, Director Richard E. Allison, Jr. bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.26 per share, with a total value of $525,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

