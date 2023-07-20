Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.99

Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.99 and traded as low as $5.52. Key Tronic shares last traded at $5.74, with a volume of 8,807 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Key Tronic in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Key Tronic alerts:

Key Tronic Stock Down 1.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.56 and a 200-day moving average of $5.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Key Tronic

Key Tronic ( NASDAQ:KTCC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Key Tronic had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $164.55 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KTCC. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Key Tronic by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 302,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 131,100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Key Tronic by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 436,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 24,521 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Key Tronic by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 119,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Key Tronic by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 39,426 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Key Tronic by 12.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. 42.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Key Tronic

(Get Free Report)

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Key Tronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Key Tronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.