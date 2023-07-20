KeyCorp Comments on CenterPoint Energy, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CNP)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.32. The consensus estimate for CenterPoint Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.49 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Up 1.3 %

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.56.

CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $29.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.75. CenterPoint Energy has a 1-year low of $25.03 and a 1-year high of $33.50. The company has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.43.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.32%.

Insider Activity at CenterPoint Energy

In related news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $152,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,075 shares in the company, valued at $642,998.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $152,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,075 shares in the company, valued at $642,998.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ted Pound sold 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $84,485.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,500.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CenterPoint Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 127.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter worth about $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 137.5% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Further Reading

