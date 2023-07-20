KeyCorp Increases Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Price Target to $140.00

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at KeyCorp from $117.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Teradyne from $115.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Teradyne from $97.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teradyne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.39.

Teradyne Stock Down 1.6 %

Teradyne stock opened at $115.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.53. Teradyne has a twelve month low of $67.81 and a twelve month high of $117.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.50 and a 200-day moving average of $103.21.

Insider Activity

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. Teradyne had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 26.88%. The business had revenue of $617.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Teradyne will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Richard John Burns sold 1,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total transaction of $99,408.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,429.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,267 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,513 shares of company stock valued at $578,121 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teradyne

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the second quarter worth about $216,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the second quarter worth about $370,000. Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its stake in Teradyne by 0.3% during the second quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 113,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,680,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Baker Chad R grew its stake in Teradyne by 35.7% during the second quarter. Baker Chad R now owns 79,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,880,000 after buying an additional 20,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradiem LLC grew its stake in Teradyne by 8.7% during the second quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 40,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,478,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. 99.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

