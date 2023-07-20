KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 19.09%. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS.

Shares of KEY stock opened at $11.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $20.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.94 and its 200-day moving average is $13.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 28th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.33%.

In other news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 12,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $125,242.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,070.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other KeyCorp news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 12,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $125,242.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,070.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Victor B. Alexander acquired 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.83 per share, with a total value of $100,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 117,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,428.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 85,700 shares of company stock worth $857,507. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the first quarter worth $40,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in KeyCorp during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KEY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.57.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

