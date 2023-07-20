KeyCorp Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Free Report) – KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of NorthWestern in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the company will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.60. The consensus estimate for NorthWestern’s current full-year earnings is $3.48 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NorthWestern’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.42 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.58 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.08 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NWE. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $57.50 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Guggenheim increased their target price on NorthWestern from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on NorthWestern in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NorthWestern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.71.

NorthWestern Stock Performance

Shares of NWE stock opened at $57.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.44. NorthWestern has a 52 week low of $48.68 and a 52 week high of $61.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.49 and a 200-day moving average of $57.78.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $454.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.76 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 12.12%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NorthWestern

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 159.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NorthWestern in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NorthWestern by 3,833.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in NorthWestern by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NorthWestern by 147.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NorthWestern

In other NorthWestern news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total transaction of $70,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,831.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.50%.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility Operations; Natural Gas Utility Operations; and Other. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Further Reading

