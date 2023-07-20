KeyCorp Weighs in on Alphabet Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp increased their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Alphabet in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 17th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now anticipates that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $1.54 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.47. The consensus estimate for Alphabet’s current full-year earnings is $5.39 per share.

GOOGL has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $128.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.89.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $122.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. Alphabet has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $129.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.92.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $281,000. 35.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at $15,282,738.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 841,688 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,932 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

