KeyCorp Weighs in on Avangrid, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:AGR)

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Free Report) – Analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Avangrid in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Jain now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.53. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Avangrid’s current full-year earnings is $2.13 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Avangrid’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.12 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 3.43%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share.

Avangrid Trading Up 1.7 %

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AGR. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Avangrid from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Avangrid from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avangrid in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

AGR opened at $37.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Avangrid has a 12-month low of $36.15 and a 12-month high of $51.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avangrid

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGR. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Avangrid by 480.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Avangrid in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Avangrid by 167.1% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Avangrid in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avangrid in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 12.86% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Networks and Renewables. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

