Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Purchased by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,640 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

KMI stock opened at $17.27 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.38. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $19.35. The company has a market cap of $38.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

KMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.44.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

