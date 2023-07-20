Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.12-$1.12 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.10. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMI has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.44.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE KMI traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,511,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,848,783. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.38. The stock has a market cap of $39.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.95. Kinder Morgan has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Institutional Trading of Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 11,856 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at $188,000. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 48,564.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,256 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

(Get Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.