Kingfisher Capital LLC Buys New Position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

Kingfisher Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 292,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,587,000. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ makes up approximately 2.3% of Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Kingfisher Capital LLC owned approximately 0.18% of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 108.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 33.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Up 1.9 %

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ stock opened at $16.98 on Thursday. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 52 week low of $16.38 and a 52 week high of $69.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.68.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Announces Dividend

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.2662 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

