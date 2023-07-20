Kingfisher Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Kingfisher Capital LLC reduced its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 826 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 12,034.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $881,700,000 after buying an additional 20,321,500 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $553,718,000. Amundi boosted its position in Truist Financial by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 18,282,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $847,671,000 after buying an additional 5,504,325 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Truist Financial by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,511,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $667,443,000 after buying an additional 3,813,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in Truist Financial by 585.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,712,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $153,816,000 after buying an additional 2,316,800 shares during the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded down $1.54 on Thursday, hitting $34.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,968,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,446,643. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $45.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.03. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $53.34.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TFC shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.75 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Charles A. Patton purchased 3,668 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at $69,692. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

