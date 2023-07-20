Kingfisher Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $4,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ROP. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ROP. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $530.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Roper Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $420.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Roper Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $490.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.83.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Roper Technologies stock traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $481.34. The stock had a trading volume of 40,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,261. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $462.85 and its 200 day moving average is $445.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $356.21 and a twelve month high of $486.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 50.48%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.6825 dividend. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total transaction of $112,537.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,657,235.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total value of $137,157.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,294,126.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total value of $112,537.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,657,235.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

