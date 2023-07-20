Kingfisher Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC owned 0.08% of Skyline Champion worth $3,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Skyline Champion by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,901,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,037,000 after buying an additional 275,120 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,864,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,842,000 after purchasing an additional 335,974 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,740,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,146,000 after purchasing an additional 516,481 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,415,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,520,000 after purchasing an additional 162,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,466,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,482,000 after purchasing an additional 116,078 shares during the last quarter.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SKY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Skyline Champion from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Skyline Champion in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Skyline Champion Price Performance

Shares of SKY stock traded down $0.66 on Thursday, reaching $69.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,520. Skyline Champion Co. has a 1 year low of $44.68 and a 1 year high of $76.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.67.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.10. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The firm had revenue of $491.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.