Kingfisher Capital LLC Sells 111 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Kingfisher Capital LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,521 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,546,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $431,939,000 after buying an additional 88,556 shares during the period. Prostatis Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 1,144,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 121,868 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after buying an additional 821,773 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 978,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,038,000 after buying an additional 164,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of GLD stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $183.46. The company had a trading volume of 704,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,312,544. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $150.57 and a one year high of $191.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $181.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.82.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.