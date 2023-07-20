Kingfisher Capital LLC Sells 629 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Kingfisher Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 629 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for about 1.4% of Kingfisher Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 4.4% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,902 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 130.2% during the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Danaher by 9.7% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,905 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 9.1% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,544 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Danaher by 1.3% in the first quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 196,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total transaction of $121,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,448.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,466 shares of company stock worth $8,103,781 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Danaher Trading Up 1.2 %

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, SVB Securities began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.50.

NYSE DHR opened at $246.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $234.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $182.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $221.22 and a 12 month high of $303.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.64%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

