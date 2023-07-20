Kingfisher Capital LLC Trims Stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG)

Kingfisher Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USIG. Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $50.05. 29,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,035,560. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.22. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.47 and a 1 year high of $52.71.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.1682 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. This is an increase from iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

