Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) Short Interest Down 28.3% in June

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, a decrease of 28.3% from the June 15th total of 41,300 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 319,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Kiromic BioPharma Trading Down 8.2 %

KRBP stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.80. 132,448 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,404. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.26 and its 200 day moving average is $5.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.15. Kiromic BioPharma has a 52-week low of $2.59 and a 52-week high of $20.30.

Institutional Trading of Kiromic BioPharma

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kiromic BioPharma stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 1.68% of Kiromic BioPharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kiromic BioPharma Company Profile

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc, an artificial intelligence driven allogeneic cell therapy company, engages in developing the multi-indication allogeneic T cell therapies that exploits the natural potency of the Gamma Delta T cell (GDT) to target solid tumors. The company develops ALEXIS-ISO-1, an allogeneic GDT therapy product that targets an isoform of mesothelin; and ALEXIS-PRO-1, an allogeneic GDT therapy product that targets PD-L1.

