Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.10-$2.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Knight-Swift Transportation also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.10-2.30 EPS.

Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:KNX traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.88. 2,637,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,928,579. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.36. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12-month low of $45.63 and a 12-month high of $64.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.13.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.10). Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.59%.

KNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $64.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Knight-Swift Transportation

In other news, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total value of $72,930.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,685.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 64,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total value of $3,629,626.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total transaction of $72,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 137 shares in the company, valued at $7,685.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,516 shares of company stock worth $4,047,808 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Knight-Swift Transportation

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KNX. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 543.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

